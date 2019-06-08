Disturbed weather predicted in Kazakhstan June 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Disturbed weather is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan June 8. Rainfall, thunderstorms, dust-storm, squall and hail will hit some areas. Fog will blanket northern parts. Sunny weather is expected in western and southwestern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions will be battered by a 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 23mps, and squall. Hail is possible. Fog will cover some areas.



Squall and hail as well as gusting wind will hit Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.



Squall and a 15-20mps wind will strike Kyzylorda region.



Wind speed in the West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will increase to 15-20mps.



Extremely high fire risk persists in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.