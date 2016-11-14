Disturbed weather to grip Kazakhstan on Nov 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation and blowing snow will grip western, northwestern and northern Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice and gusty wind are forecast for southern, southwestern and eastern Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice and wind gusting up to 15-23 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region. Gusts of wind may reach up to 30 mps.



Gusts of wind are likely to reach up to 30 mps in Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions as well. Fog will blanket those areas in the morning.



Fog, black ice, blizzard and wind with gusts up to 30 mps are expected in East Kazakhstan region.



Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Fog and black ice are forecast for some areas of Atyrau region.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will bring blizzard to Pavlodar region.



Gusty wind and fog are expected in Kostanay region at night and Akmola region in the morning.



Meteorologists predict fog, black ice and wind with gusts up to 15-25 mps in Karaganda regions.