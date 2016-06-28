Disturbed weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Rain showers, especially in northwestern Kazakhstan, will douse the country. Only southwestern parts will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, bleak wind and hail are forecast for some areas of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



Hail is expected in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



Fog will descend on Karaganda region.



Fervent heat will torment residents of Atyrau and Mangystau regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.