Disturbed weather to take hold of Kazakhstan on Sept 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will bring rain showers and gusty wind to most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to Kazhydromet.

Chances of fog will be high in northern Kazakhstan. Summer-like weather will persist in southern, south-eastern and eastern Kazakhstan.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.



Fog will blanket Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.



High fire hazard is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.