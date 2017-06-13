Divine voices bring Georgian Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 to life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Georgian singers came to Astana to perform on stage at the National Day of Georgia at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. In attendance at the event were President of Georgia Giorgi Margelashvili and Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform reports.









People's Artist of Georgia Tamara Gverdtsiteli, People's Artist of the USSR Nani Bregvadze and popular singer Eki Mamaladze sang the most popular hits during their performance.







"We sing about love, music is love... Only a soul can penetrate another soul. Today's program includes the Georgian songs that are loved not only by Georgian people, but by people outside Georgia," Eka Mamaladze said.



"The events that unite the entire world are always wonderful. I sang only a small part of the song. We [singers] planned to perform one song apiece," Nani Bregvadze added.







After the official part, the Georgian delegation headed by President Giorgi Margelashvili entered the Pavilion where it was greeted by a choir.







At the Pavilion, guests will be able to virtually visit main attractions of Georgia, taste Georgian wine and buy souvenirs.



