Divorce could be a reason for Priozersk tragedy

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Divorce proceedings might lead for the tragedy in Karaganda region's Priozersk town, municipal prosecutor's office told Kazinform.

“It is a an awful tragedy. It was a non-needy family, both parents were employed. The man worked at a gas-filling station and his wife worked for a public utility enterprise. They had 3 children – an 18-year-old son, a 15-year-old daughter and a 8-year-old boy who died. In our opinion, the man set himself and his son on fire because of jealousy, as his wife had previously filed for a divorce,” Prosecutor of Priozersk town Erzhan Turusbekov says.

According to him, the next court hearing must have been held September 13, 2016. “After a preliminary hearing, judges offered them to conciliate,” he explained.

The case has not been closed. A pre-trial investigation is underway and is under control of the regional prosecutor, he added.

As earlier reported, the tragedy occurred on September 12 at night. As per preliminary data, it was a family argument. A 49-year-old man poured gasoline on himself and his 8-year-old son and set a fire. After then the man jumped out of the 4th floor window to commit a suicide.



The boy died at the scene. Besides, two neighbors living one floor up - a woman and a girl – died from carbon monoxide poisoning.



A pre-trial investigation was launched.