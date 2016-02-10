Diyas and Fu leave Taiwan Open empty-handed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №68 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan and her women's doubles partner Yi-Fan Fu have lost in the opening match of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA's official website.

Diyas and Xu were toppled by Chinese tennis players Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan in straight sets 1-6, 6-7. The Chinese duo needed 1h 14 min to defeat Diyas and Xu.

In the quarterfinal match the Chinese tandem will play against Marina Melnikova from Russia and Mandy Minella from Luxembourg.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $426,750.