ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan faced Japan in the match of the 2018 Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I held in India, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the first match, world №55 Zarina Diyas lost to Kurumi Nara (№102) in two sets: 5-7, 4- 6.

Yulia Putintseva and Nao Hibino will be next to walk onto the court.