NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas lost in the final of the 2019 Fukuoka International Women's Cup - Singles held in Japan, Olympic.kz reports.

Heather Watson outplayed Diyas in the final 7:6 (7:1), 7:6(7:4).



Fukuoka International Women's Tennis is a professional tennis tournament with a prize fund of USD 60,000.