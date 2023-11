ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Indian Wells (USA) runs a tennis tournament «BNP Paribas Open», says Sports.kz.

Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas in the second round lost to Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the ex-first racket of the world who is 15th line of the WTA rankings - 3: 6, 2: 6.

It was the first full-time match of the tennis players.