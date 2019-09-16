Diyas makes winning start at Toray Pan Pacific Open

OSAKA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan tennis player Zarina Diyas has made a winning start at Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka (Japan), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Zarina Diyas ranked 85th by WTA played against the world’s No69 Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. Zarina has won with the score 6:0, 6:3. In 1/8 of the final Diyas will face the winner of Dariya Kasatkina (Russia) – Madison Keys (USA).

Monica Puig won Rio Olympics 2016 in the women’s singles final.