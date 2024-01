ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas oust Misaki Doi at the start of the Japan Women's Open, Sports.kz reports.

Although losing the first set Diyas recovered in the second and ended the match in the third one 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In the second round of the tournament in Tokyo, Diyas will face China's Zhang Shuai who beat Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-3.