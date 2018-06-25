Diyas, Putintseva up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has climbed one spot up in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform reports.

This week Diyas is ranked 53rd in the world. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva also improved her standings by jumping two spots up to №55.



Russian Elena Rybakina who recently switched under the flag of Kazakhstan is placed 193rd.



Romanian Simona Halep dominates the women's rankings. She is followed by Dane Caroline Wozniacki and Spanish Garbine Muguruza who are 2nd and 3rd in the world, respectively.