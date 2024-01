ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Fed Cup duels between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong tennis athletes have kicked off in New Delhi (India), Sports.kz informs.

In the first match Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, who is 55th in WTA list, beat her rival from Hong Kong Ho Ching Wu (world's №1123) without much effort with the score - 6:3, 6:1.

In the second match Yuliya Putintseva will meet with Kwan Yau NG.