Diyas reaches Roland Garros qualification final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas has won Slovenian Polona Hercog getting through to the qualification final of the French Open scoring 6:0, 6:3, sports.kz reports.

Diyas will compete with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands to enter the main round of Roland Garros.

As we reported earlier, Zarina Diyas went 36 lines up in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranking.

Roland Garros is a major tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. It is the second of four annual Grand Slam tournaments.