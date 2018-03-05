  • kz
    Diyas remains Kazakhstan's #1 in WTA rankings

    09:59, 05 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas remains Kazakhstan's number one in tennis, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 24-year-old Diyas climbed one spot up to №53 of the updated WTA rankings this week.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan in the rankings Yulia Putintseva, on the contrary, lost two spots and slid to №81.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings with Romanian Simona Halep at the top and Danish Caroline Wozniacki and Spanish Garbine Muguruza are ranked second and third, respectively.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
