Diyas retained her 33rd place in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA has updated its rankings of tennis players, Sports.kz informs.

Serena Williams remained a leader of the rankings, who is ranked ahead of Maria Sharapova and Romanian Simona Halep , who are, in turn, second and third in the rankings.

The positions of Kazakhstani tennis players have not changed significantly over this week. Zarina Diyas and Yaroslava Shvedova retained 33 rd and 107 th places and Yuliya Putintseva dropped one place and now ranked at the 71 st place.