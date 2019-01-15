Diyas suffers defeat in first round of Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas (World's No.95) failed to reach the second round of the Australian Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

In a first-round match of the tournament, Kazakhstan's second best female tennis player faced Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia. As a result, the match, which lasted for 1 hour and 54 minutes, ended in Krunić's victory by a score of 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

This means that only Yulia Putintseva will play for Kazakhstan in the women's singles second round.