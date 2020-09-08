Diyas to represent Kazakhstan at Istanbul Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas is set to represent our country at the WTA’s Istanbul Open this week, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the opening match of the tournament which is expected to take place today Diyas will face off with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Istanbul Open is the women’s professional international tennis tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey. Its prize fund totals over $200,000.

It bears to remind that Zarina Diyas was eliminated from the first round of the U.S. Open by American Bernarda Pera in two sets.