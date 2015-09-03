  • kz
    Diyas, women&#39;s doubles partner out of U.S. Open 2015

    13:15, 03 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas and her women's doubles partner Yi-Fan Xu have crashed out of the U.S. Open 2015, Sports.kz reports.

    In the opening match the Kazakh-Chinese duo were stopped by Vania King from the U.S. and Saisai Zheng from China. Although Diyas and Xu won the first set 6-2, they lost in next two sets 5-7, 6-7. As for King and Zheng, they will vie against Dutch Michaella Krajicek and Czech Barbora Strycova in the second round.

    Sport News
