Diyas, women&#39;s doubles partner out of U.S. Open 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas and her women's doubles partner Yi-Fan Xu have crashed out of the U.S. Open 2015, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening match the Kazakh-Chinese duo were stopped by Vania King from the U.S. and Saisai Zheng from China. Although Diyas and Xu won the first set 6-2, they lost in next two sets 5-7, 6-7. As for King and Zheng, they will vie against Dutch Michaella Krajicek and Czech Barbora Strycova in the second round.