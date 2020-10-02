Djokovic advances to 3rd round of French Open

ANKARA. KAZINFORM World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday to move to the third round of the French Open in Paris.

The Serbian defeated Berankis with sets of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes, Anadolu Agency reports.

Djokovic will face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round.

Meanwhile, fourth seeded Sofia Kenin of the US beat Romania’s Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to progress to the women's singles third round.

Kenin will take on Romanian Irina Bara.