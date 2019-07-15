Djokovic beats Federer to win his fifth Wimbledon title

LONDON. KAZINFORM World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a thrilling final to win the Wimbledon men's singles title for the fifth time on Centre Court here on Sunday.

The32-year-old saved two championship points and won the epic marathon match 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in four hours and 57 minutes, which is thelongest Wimbledon final, Xinhua reports.

Federer, arecord eight-time winner, has lost all three Wimbledon final between themfollowing his defeats in 2014 and 2015.

Djokovichas increased his Grand Slam titles to 16, which also includes seven fromAustralian Open, one from Roland Garros and three from U.S. Open.

The37-year-old Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, had two championship pointsat 8-7, but Djokovic, who had won two tie-breaks in the first and third sets,managed to save both and then break back, eventually taking it to the newtie-break at 12-12.

Djokovic,who sometimes was jeered by a partisan crowd, held his nerve and took the thirdtie-break 7-3.

«Ifthis was not the most thrilling and exciting finals I was ever a part of, thendefinitely, it's top two or three in my career against one of the greatestplayers of all time - Roger,» Djokovic told the crowd.

«Irespect him a lot. Unfortunately in these kind of matches, one of the playershas to lose and, as Roger said, we both had our chances. It's quite unreal tobe two match points down and to come back.»

Federer,who won the title last time in 2017, said: «It was a great match, it waslong, it had everything. Novak, congratulations, man, that was crazy.»