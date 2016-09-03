Djokovic enters R16 as opponent retires at US Open

NEW YORK. KAIZNFORM Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic is back into the fourth round for the 10th consecutive year due to the retirement of No. 61-ranked Russian Mikhail Youzhny here on Friday.

"Considering the stage of the season, you know, the amount of matches I've played, what I've been through with my body, I think it's actually good to have some days off and then shorter matches from one side," said Djokovic.

Djokovic, the world No. 1, led 4-2 in the first set, when Youzhny said that he was unable to continue due to injury.

"It's not great for neither players nor the fans pay tickets to come and watch. But it is what it is. I got an extra hour of practice on the center court. They were kind enough to allow me to practice," Djokovic added.

Source: Xinhua