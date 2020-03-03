  • kz
    Djokovic leads, Thiem up to third in ATP rankings

    11:16, 03 March 2020
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Austria's Dominic Thiem has reached a career high of third place in the latest world ATP rankings released Monday.

    The 26-year-old has 7,045 points to overtake Swiss great Roger Federer, who is currently out with a knee injury and intending to return for the grass season from June, Xinhua reports.

    Novak Djokovic remains top on 10,220 points. The Serbian has won the Dubai title at the weekend to extend his unbeaten start to the season.

    Spain's Rafael Nadal is second on 9,850 points.


