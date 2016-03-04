Djokovic- Nedovesov match to open first round of Davis Cup in Belgrade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Belgrade held a draw ceremony of the Davis Cup first round between the Serbian and Kazakh teams scheduled for March 4-6.

Novak Djokovic will play the opening match against Alexander Nedovesov. Viktor Troicki will follow in the singles match vs Mikhail Kukushkin on the same day, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Djokovic and Nenad Zimonjic are scheduled to face Andrey Golubev and Nedovyesov.in Saturday's doubles.

The final day of the Davis Cup will end with Djokovic-Kukushkin match which will be followed by Troicki playing against Nedovesov.

Davis Cup. World Group. First Round. Serbia-Kazakhstan

Friday, March 4

Novak Djokovic - Alexander Nedovesov;

Viktor Troicki – Mikhail Kukushkin;



Saturday, March 5

Novak Djokovic and Nenad Zimonjic – Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovesov;



Sunday, March 6

Nenad Zimonjic - Mikhail Kukushkin;

Viktor Troicki - Alexander Nedovesov