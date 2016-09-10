Djokovic past Monfils to his seventh US Open final

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM World No.1 Novak Djokovic reached his seventh final at the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over the 10th-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils here on Friday.

"I think we both physically struggled a little bit towards the end of the third and fourth set, long rallies and tense moments," said Djokovic, who will try to win the 13th Grand Slam title of his career.

"In the end of the day, I thought it was a good match. We played a four-set match. I think the crowd enjoyed it in the end."

With the win, Djokovic has now reached seven of the past eight Grand Slam tournament finals, his only absence was at Wimbledon earlier this year when he fell in the third round to American Sam Querrey.

Djokovic now extended his head-to-head series over Monfils to 13-0. The top seed completed just his third match in six rounds at this U.S. Open, having been given a walkover in the second round as well as retirements in the third round and quarter-finals.

"I'm competing, you know. Even I'm like at my best actually. The guy is too good," Monfils said of Djokovic. "I can push him a little bit to defend also myself, (to get more) more confidence, and put him out his balance. You know, it was a great strategy, I think."



Source: Xinhua