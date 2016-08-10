  • kz
    Dmitriy Balandin: 200m breaststroke final is going to be interesting

    11:11, 10 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitriy Balandin qualified for the men's 200m breaststroke final at the Olympic Games-2016. He finished fourth in his semifinal.

    Dmitriy Balandin shared his thoughts about the semifinal with a correspondent of Sports.kz internet resource.

    "Those 200 meters were difficult, and the winner set a new Olympic record. It speaks volume about the level of readiness of athletes. The records are set in the semifinals, it's unbelievable. In general, it was a good semifinal for me. I just missed the final touch a little bit, lost some time, and it means I have to swim in the eighth lane in the final. The second semifinal was also very interesting, and it means the final will be interesting and spectacular," he said.

     

     

     

