Dmitriy Balandin finishes seventh at World Aquatics Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin competed in the 200-meter breaststroke event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Balandin finishedseventh in 2:08.25.

Russia’sAnton Chupkov, who covered the distance in 2:06.12, struck gold. Matthew Wilsonof Australia and Ippei Watanabe of Japan came in second and third places,respectively.