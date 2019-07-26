  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dmitriy Balandin finishes seventh at World Aquatics Championships

    22:28, 26 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin competed in the 200-meter breaststroke event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Balandin finishedseventh in 2:08.25.

    Russia’sAnton Chupkov, who covered the distance in 2:06.12, struck gold. Matthew Wilsonof Australia and Ippei Watanabe of Japan came in second and third places,respectively.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!