Dmitriy Balandin: I've not yet realized what I did there

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Olympic champion in the men's 200m breaststroke Dmitriy Balandin shared his emotions after the victory to Khabar TV channel.

"Frankly speaking, I have not yet realized that I've won the gold medal. I feel tired and relieved, because everything is over now. It was a really tough year. I am happy that all that energy we spent during the year now paid off today," Dmitriy said.

He also dedicated his victory to his trainers, family and friends. "I dedicate this victory to everyone, because it is just my achievement, this is an achievement of my coaching staff, my friends and family and fans, who supported me all the time. Thank you for everything!"

According to him, he did not even think about winning the gold before the start of the finals. "We did think a lot before the start. I and my good friend from Russia Anton Chupkov, we were talking about everything not even thinking that it was the final. We just said we had two more minutes to work hard and then everything is over," Dmitriy added.