Dmitriy Balandin pockets four gold medals in Slovenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin won the fourth gold medal on the second day of the International Swimming Meeting in Slovenia, Sportinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

He came in first in the 100 meters breaststroke.

In the women's 100m breaststroke event, Adelaida Pchelintseva was second. Diana Nazarova proved to be the best at the 50m backstroke. Anastasia Rezvantseva earned the gold medal in the 200m backstroke.

Adilbek Mussin finished second in the men's 50m butterfly.



In the 4x100 m medley relays, the Kazakhstan men's team (Dmitriy Balandin, Alexandr Varakin, Adilbek Mussin, Adil Kaskabay) struck gold, while the women's team (Anastasia Rezvantseva, Adelaida Pchelintseva, Diana Nazarova, Alina Kostenko) won silver.



It should be mentioned that Dmitriy Balandin has already won four gold medals. On the first day of the tournament, he demonstrated the best results at the 50m and 200m breaststroke swims. Besides, Alexandr Varakin bagged the gold medal in the 50m freestyle, where Adil Kaskabay finished third.



Also, Adelaida Pchelintseva took first place at the 50 meters breaststroke. Adilbek Mussin finished second in the 100m butterfly.



Diana Nazarova won the 100m backstroke final swim. Alina Kostenko gained the bronze medal in the 100m butterfly.



In the relays, Kazakhstan's Adil Kaskabay, Adilbek Mussin, Artur Shaginyan, Alen Okhotinskiy managed to get gold. In the women's competition, Adelaida Pchelintseva, Diana Nazarova, Korlan Amirkhanova, Alina Kostenko finished second.