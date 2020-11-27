Dmitriy Balandin to compete at Kazakh Swimming Championships

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Swimming Championships is taking place in the city of Aktobe with 16 teams from 14 regions of Kazakhstan and cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent competing, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin is to vie at the Championships on November 27, which will also see the participation of members of the Kazakh National Swimming Team, 2018 Asian Games medalists Adilbek Musin, Aleksandr Varakin, and Adil Kaskabai.

Due to the sanitary and epidemical requirements and restrictions laid down by the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19 the Championships is taking place without spectators.

All participants were tested before taking part in the Swimming National Championships which is to conclude on November 29.