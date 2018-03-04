Dmitriy Reikherd claims bronze at Freestyle Skiing World Cup
Qualifying for the quarterfinals, Reikherd was stronger than American Emerson Smith scoring 23-12. Then, in the quarterfinals, the athlete easily defeated Norwegian Tevje Andersen (24-11). However, in the semifinals, the Kazakh skier had to face Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who is as good in jumps as Dmitriy Reikherd and Olympic champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada. As a result, Reikherd lost to the Japanese scoring 16-19 and competed for the bronze. There, he outstripped Benjamin Cavet of France (29-6).
As to the finals, defeating Kingsbury (21-14), Horishima topped the podium.
Dmitriy Reikherd keeps ranking second in the overall standings of the 2017/18 FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup, and in moguls in particular.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva, a bronze medalist of the Olympics, failed to beat Japanese Hinako Tomitaka (15-20) in the quarterfinals of women's competition. Therefore, she did not compete for stepping on the podium at this stage.