  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    DNA diagnostic lab to be established in Astana

    19:28, 03 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An international document has been signed today to establish a DNA diagnostic laboratory at the premises of the Nazarbayev University during the Global Silk Road Cities Mayors Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Astana Mayor's Office.

    The Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding was concluded between the Managing Company of Astana-Technopolis Special Economic Zone and Microread Kazakhstan LLP. The use of genetic engineering technologies, the creation of the population's DNA database system can be helpful for public safety, crime control, forensics, detection and prevention of diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Besides, it will make it possible to customize a number of medications for each individual.

    It is reported that Microread (China) was founded in 2007, and presently is one of the leaders in the field of genetic analysis. The company is developing the genetic analysis technology in medicine to detect genetic diseases in newborns, as well as cancer tumors.

    Tags:
    Science and research Astana Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!