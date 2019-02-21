Documentary about Denis Ten to be released on Feb 23

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Denis Ten - The Greatest Show," a documentary about the late Kazakhstani figure skater, will be premiered on February 23 in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The film tells about the way Denis was preparing for the fourth last ice show "Denis and Friends". The event was held on June 9, 2018, at the Barys Arena in Astana.



"It is the first and only global-scale ice show in Kazakhstan. Stars from all over the world came for the show. The main goal of Denis was to develop figure skating in Kazakhstan, demonstrate world-class level to our people and thereby inspire them," Gaukhar Omar, Executive Director of the Denis Ten Foundation, said before the screening.

According to her, Denis felt great trepidation and warmth about this project with. He personally invited, met all his friends and prepared gifts for them.

The film "Denis Ten - the Greatest Show" contains an interview of Denis and such famous figure skaters as Nobunari Oda, Yelena Radionova, Carolina Kostner, Bruno Massot, Aljona Savchenko, and others. They share their impressions about Kazakhstan and in general about the show. In the episodes of the film, one can also notice famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, who recorded a song specifically for Denis.



Besides, young filmmaker, editor and cameraman Hanzat Kenes also worked for the creation of the last show. The film choreographer is Canadian figure skater Shae-Lynn Bourne. Filming took place in Toronto, Canada.

It should be mentioned that the film screening will be held through March 3 at the Bekmambetov Cinema in Almaty. It is organized jointly with the Denis Ten Foundation.

It is to be recalled that Denis Ten died in Almaty on July 19, 2018.