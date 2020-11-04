Documentary about Golden Horde released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The documentary Ulytau. Ulyk ulys (Golden Horde) celebrating 750 years of the Golden Horde has been released, Kazinform cites the Qazaqstan tarihy website.

Ulytau. Ulyk ulys produced by Qazaqstan tarihy, Kazinform’s internet project, is about the sacred sites of Ulytau. Released in two parts the film is expected to promote as well as to foster respect for the sacred sites of Ulytau the Kazakh people inherited as well as to attract tourists.

It features the unique sites located in Ulytau district, Karaganda region as well as the Mausoleums of Edigu, Toktamysh, Khan’s Horde, Jochi Khan, Alash Khan, and others located on top of the Edigu Mountain.

Notably, last year Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the initiative to celebrate 750 years of the Golden Horde, honoring Jochi Khan. He also noted that Ulytau should be a center of ethnographic tourism.

The initiative triggered the construction of a historic and cultural complex near the Jochi Khan Mausoleum in Ulytau. The scientific research and restoration work was carried out at Jochi and Alash Mausoleums. The Ulyrau visit center was built which is to be begin its operation soon.