Documentary about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to air this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A documentary «President 2.0» based on the interview given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to well-known Russian journalist Alexey Pivovarov will air on July 21 on one of the Kazakhstani TV channels.

According toPress Secretary of the President Berik Uali, the documentary will be aired by31 TV channel at 10:00 pm Nur-Sultan time this Sunday.

During theinterview President Tokayev answers all questions regarding his biography, diplomaticcareer and personal beliefs.

He also touchesupon the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, China as well as othercountries and talks about the prominent politicians whom he has met.

Over the pastfour months Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave has given numerous interviews toRussian, Uzbek, U.S., European as well as Kazakhstani mass media.



