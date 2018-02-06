Documentary about Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten to premiere on Korean TV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten has posted a snippet of a documentary about him on Instagram, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The film tells about real events from the athlete's life and in particular, the challenges he endured on his way to success.

The full version of the film will be broadcasted by South Korean KBS1 TV channel on Tuesday, at 4.35 p.m. Astana time, and again on Sunday at 9.40 p.m. by KBS2.

Denis Ten is a bronze medalist of the 2014 Winter Olympics, silver medalist of the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships, bronze medalist of the 2015 World Championship, winner of the 2015 Four Continents, 7th Winter Asian Games, and 2017 Winter Universiade.