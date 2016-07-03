Documentary about President Nazarbayev premieres on Khabar Channel (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A documentary about President Nursultan Nazarbayev directed by Yaroslav Krasiyenko premiered on Khabar TV Channel this weekend.

The documentary mainly focuses on the exclusive and very personal interview with Nursultan Nazarbayev made at his home and contains exclusive archive video materials.



In the interview the Head of State talks about tough choices he sometimes faces as the leader of the country and how he makes appointments of ministers and other top-ranking officials.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also talks about people he looks up to and relations in his own family.



