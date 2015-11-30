Documentary exhibition dedicated to First President Day opened in National Archive of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The documentary exhibition dedicated to the 24th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan opened in the National Archive of Kazakhstan within the celebratory events marking the First President Day.

The exhibition is held in order to show the role and contribution of the first President of Kazakhstan, N. Nazarbayev, to establishment and development of independent Kazakhstan and its capital city as a symbol of success and prosperity.

Documents telling the history and establishment and development of independent Kazakhstan such as the first draft laws, documents on moving and renaming of the capital city will be among the exhibits. The visitors will also be able to familiarize with the biography of the Head of State and the history of Kazakhstan.

The exhibition will be open until the end of December every workday from 10 am to 5 pm. The exhibition is open to public.