Documents on Syria’s fourth de-escalation zone to be signed at Astana meeting

MOSCOW. KAIZNFORM Documents on the work of Syria's de-escalation zones, including the fourth one due to be established in the Idlib province, will be signed at the next meeting in Astana on September 13-15, Head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Department Colonel General Sergey Rudskoi told a press briefing on Wednesday, according to TASS .

"The next, sixth meeting between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition will be held in Astana on September 13-15. During the meeting, the parties are expected to adopt the documents regulating the actions of the de-escalation control forces in all the four de-escalation zones, including Idlib, and provisions on the joint coordination center," he said.



Rudskoi added that three de-escalation zones are successfully operating in the country - in southern Syria, near Eastern Ghouta and in the north of the Homs province, where the Russian military police personnel ensures compliance with the cessation of hostilities.



According to Rudskoi, thanks to the agreements reached by officers from the Russian reconciliation center and representatives of the moderate Syrian opposition, it was possible to unblock traffic movement along the strategically important Homs-Hama highway. That made it possible to facilitate the movement of people and cargo between Syria's north and south, which contributes to the country's economic revival, he noted.