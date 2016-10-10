Documents worth over 13 trillion tenge inked during Nazarbayev's foreign trips in 2015-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign trips of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2015-2016 resulted in signing of 170 bilateral documents worth 13,4 trillion tenge.

Vice Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Vladimir Bozhko revealed the news at the government's hour with the participation of Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Idrissov on Monday.



"Over 170 bilateral documents worth 13,4 trillion tenge (KZT) were signed as a result of President Nazarbayev's trips to Italy, China, Great Britain, France, Iran and Turkey in 2015-2016," Bozhko said.



At the government's hour Minister Idrissov made a report themed "Economic diplomacy is the main vector of Kazakhstan's foreign policy".