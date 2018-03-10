Does North Pole need 5G? Finland thinks 'yes'

OULU. KAZINFORM - Nokia has engaged in a large 5G research activity after the shocking collapse. Together with the partners from Oulu University and Korean Government Finnish specialists have already tested it in the winter Olympic Games in PeyongChang - two years ahead of the official release.

Visiting Oulu University and Nokia laboratory and Kazinform journalist met with the scientists working on the fifth generation of mobile network.

According to Professor Ari Pouttu, the university has already been using 5G technology widely - in the campus, university hospital, seniors complex in Oulu and Nokia factory.



"This network was created to conduct research within the university. Base stations are provided by Nokia. We are like any mobile operator. If you want to connect to the network we give you a SIM card. However, we have only a few hundreds subscribers. But we plan to expand our network to 10 thousand", Ari Pouttu said.



According to some experts, the speed of data transmission in 5G networks is 20 times higher than those of 4G. The lag time in a 5G network will also be super minimal - less than 1 millisecond, compared to 10 miliseconds in 4G.

Officially 5G will be presented in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. In the meantime Finnish scientists and Korean Government have tested 5G in the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.



According to Ville Niemela, one of the ideas was to show the Olympic PyeongChang to the residents of Finland. A special bus with a high quality 360 format video cameras was moving around the streets of the Olympic village and aired the local scenery through 5G in real time. The people of Oulu had a chance to enjoy the Olympic atmosphere using special glasses.



According to professor Harri Saarnisaari, the specialists of the center who are in the working group for telecommunication network under the Arctic Council (international forum created in 1996 at the initiative of Finland for protection of the unique nature of the northern polar zone), are raising the issues of bringing 5G to the north polar region. "We are developing a 5G concept for remote arctic territories. Actually Finland is ready to bring 5G to the Arctic. We just don't have enough money. In the Arctic there are no satellites which would work well. Such projects are being developed. Also, it will take years to lay cables", the professor said.



In general, according to the researcher, there are several solutions, such as short-wave and satellite network, underwater cables, and local mobile networks.

"However, large mobile operators are not willing to invest in the sparsely settled territories, therefore, there is negotiation ongoing to have micro-operators or neutral operators operate in those areas. The special arctic conditions - wind, frost and ice - require operators of new mentality", the scientist said.

In the mean time such technologies which suit different conditions are assembled on Nokia factory and are tested in a special laboratory. The management was proud to demonstrate the expensive equipment and running conveyers, letting know that after the collapse in 2013 the mobile giant Nokia still remained an active player in the mobile network market.

"Development of mobile networks is the major part in our portfolio. We also develop software and provide network maintenance service. We have our own technology development department and research center Bell Labs" - Olli Liinamaa , head of the 5G Testing at Oulu University and Nokia noted. There are 2,3 thousand specialists working at the factory out of the 100 thousand Nokia staff from around the world. They study radio frequencies and make base stations. "Our base stations are used in all weather conditions," he added.

Scientists think that 5G is necessary for digitalization and fourth industry, and regular subscribers will have their options what is better for them. "Do regular subscribers need 5G network? There is no such necessity. But history shows that applications become bigger. Therefore, the need for more developed broadband network is increasing.