DoH’s Chairman volunteer for clinical trials in search for potential COVID-19 vaccines

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, and Dr. Jamal Alkaabi, Acting Under-Secretary of DoH, joined volunteers of clinical trials currently taking place in Abu Dhabi for possible vaccines to cure COVID19.

The trials are taking place at various public healthcare facilities in the emirate.

This comes alongside Phase III of the clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccines, developed by the China National Biotec Group, CNBG, and being implemented by a specialised medical team from Abu Dhabi Health Services Company-SEHA, under the DoH supervision.

Al Hamed and Al Kaabi visited Sheikh Khalifa Medical City to receive the vaccination dose, after which they will undergo a monitoring period.

Al Hamed added, «Since the beginning of the pandemic, our wise leadership has directed us to ensure the safety of the community by providing them with the necessary healthcare support. We believe that each individual must be safe and protected; with this in mind, we carry out our responsibilities in the healthcare sector of finding a cure. I believe it is part of my duty to set an example in my community by taking part in the clinical trials. With persistence and determination, the UAE will move forward with its ambitions to find a cure for the virus.»

He continued, «Today, the UAE contributes to finding a vaccine not only for the sake of its residents but for the sake of all humanity. Our country is our priority, and we must spare no effort, exploring every possibility to ensure its health and well-being.»

He praised the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, in participating in the provision of vaccines in the third stage of clinical trials in a number of its healthcare facilities. He called on all citizens and residents of the UAE to volunteer in these clinical trials.

The UAE Health Authorities have recently issued a permit for up to 15,000 volunteers to take part in the trials. G42 Healthcare and SEHA are working towards achieving a minimum of 5,000 participants in the first stage of the programme to ensure the robustness of the results.

The Research Ethics Committee at the DoH has previously approved the implementation of clinical trials for these potential vaccines, after fulfilling the conditions and clinical research requirements whilst taking into consideration the safety of the volunteers.

The vaccine passed Phases I and II of the clinical trials without showing any serious negative reactions, with 100 percent of the volunteers generating antibodies.

The Phase III trial is the result of cooperation between Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm CNBG, the world’s sixth-largest vaccine manufacturer ranked 169th on the Fortune Global 500 list of 2018.

Source: WAM