Dollar exceeds 78 rubles in early trading on Moscow Exchange Business & Economy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The dollar rose by 1.15 rubles to 78.75 rubles in early trading on Moscow Exchange on Monday.

At the same time, the euro increased by 1.03 rubles to 86.71 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MICEX index decreased by 1.1% to 1590.51 points at the opening of trade. The ruble weakens due to falling oil prices. Thus, the price of Brent futures contract with March delivery on ICE in London fell by 3.5% to $27.96.

"The situation on the oil market is still unfavorable, the pressure on oil prices increased after the international sanctions against Iran were lifted," leading analyst of IG Olma Anton Startsev said.

On Saturday, January 16, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran fulfilled its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The European Union authorities announced the full lifting of sanctions against the country, followed by partial lifting from the United States.

