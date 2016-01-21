Dollar over 83 rubles exceeding 2014 record highs by almost 3 rubles

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The dollar exchange rate was up by 1.6 rubles to 83 rubles at the opening of Thursday trade on the Moscow Exchange, which is 2.9 rubles higher than record highs of 2014, TASS informs.

The euro exchange rate went up by 1.92 rubles to 90.56 rubles on Thursday. The cost of the futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March delivery on London's ICE trading went down by 0.57% on Thursday to $27.72 per barrel.