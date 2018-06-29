Dombra fabrication master class held in Karaganda
"Today, we brought 7 pieces of various types of dombra to our museum from the Shet District Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum. Residents Karaganda will have the opportunity to see this collection during the exhibition that will last until next week," said Yerzhan Nurmagambetov, the head of the regional local history museum.
In the regional local history museum, there is a hall which is entirely dedicated to the traditions of the Kazakh society. Various types of dombra and kobyz are exhibited there.
At the event, local historian Yertai Zhanibekov, who holds the Medal For Distinguished Labour, played "Yestirtu" kui (instrumental composition).
As the head of the local history museum said, such master classes are held frequently in Karaganda.
On the first day, the exhibition was attended by about a hundred people.