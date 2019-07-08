Dombra of great Kurmangazy kept in Astrakhan museum

ASTRAKHAN. KAZINFORM The dombra belonging to great Kurmangazy is kept in the museum of Astrakhan region, Russia. The priceless relic is on display at the Kurmangazy museum in Altynzhar village, Khabar 24 reports.

Kurmangazy apprentice, Ybyr Dossaliyev, inherited the musical instrument the great composer was used to play on.



There are more than 150,000 representatives of Kazakh Diaspora living in the region. They treasure the great composer in their memory. A six-meter-long monument was unveiled in Astrakhan, a culture centre was opened in Altynzhar.