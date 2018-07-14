Dombra players duet claims gold in Hollywood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Duet of dombra players "Bastau" from Kazakhstan claimed gold of the World Champions Olympics, Kazinform reports.

Alpamys Sharim, producer of the duet, took to Instagram to share the news about the guys winning gold in their nomination.



"Great news! Kazakh dombra was heard in Hollywood. "Bastau" duet captured gold in their nomination. We dedicated the victory of the National Dombra Day. We would like to say huge thank you to rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhojayeva," he wrote.



The world Championship of Performing Arts is an international contest of the brightest talents in several nominations.



The competition is held under the auspices of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles for over 20 years. This year it brought together representatives of 72 countries.



