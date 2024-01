AKTAU. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the Day of the First President, students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Aktau staged a flash mob called Heirs of the Great Steppe, Kazinform correspondent reports.





35 young musicians performed the most famous pieces of Kazakh composers.





It is the third year when Nazarbayev schools across the country stage such performances to mark the Day of the First President.