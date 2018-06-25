Dombyra-inform: Kazinform challenges colleagues from other agencies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency launched Dombyra-inform challenge in honor of the National Dombra Day.

In a two-minute video, the news agency's editor Yerbol Zhanat and correspondent Ayan Oribayev presented information to the public in an unusual way through melodious sounds of dombra. Kazinform journalists challenge their colleagues from other media and hope they will support this initiative.



